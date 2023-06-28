MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Hanna Drive in Raleigh, Amber Mitchell refuses to sleep inside her truck.
“I'm not going to take a chance,” she said. “Somebody shoots me? That's not safe.”
She also does not want to abandon her home, but the heat is unbearable.
“It's pretty hot,” she said. “I had to send my kids away because it's too hard for them to stay in the house.”
Her greatest fear is “not waking up alive,” she told FOX13.
As residents approach day four of the power outage, MLGW customers are out of food, money and patience.
Christina Westbrook has been running her generator for four days now.
“It’s a hundred dollars a day, at least,” she said.
Westbrook decided to check into a hotel.
“Please hurry up and restore our power!” she said.
Across the street on Invergarry Road, her neighbor has had the power the whole time.
“We are just so thankful the power never goes out for some reason,” said Alexandria Adams.
Adams said her lights flicker, but her family never has the outages of her neighbors.
“You would think that I would have an outage, but I never do,” she said. “But everybody else isn’t as fortunate.”
An MLGW spokeswoman clarified that Adams had a handful of outages that lasted less than 30 minutes back in 2022, plus one outage in February 2023.
