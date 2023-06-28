MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The work now to get the remaining 33,000 - down from the initial 120,000 - customers without power back online now becomes slower.
And with that grows many neighbors' impatience and frustration as the hot temperatures continue to soar to dangerous levels.
The utility company for Shelby County gave an update Tuesday afternoon, about two days after a storm with strong winds hit the area.
MLGW's leader, Doug McGowen, said the number of crews working to clear downed trees and replace downed utility poles are up to 100.
There are also 79 tree-trimming crews, 50 damage assessment teams,40 troubleshooting teams, and hundreds of other logistic crew members in the effort.
While the ability to get the first wave of repairs done because those structures covered wide areas - he called them "low-hanging fruit"- the remaining infrastructure repairs cover fewer areas, meaning it takes more time.
In Raleigh, residents are upset with what they see - and what they don't see, as well as mixed messages they say they get from MLGW's customer service communications.
In Raleigh, FOX13 spoke to a woman who is in Day 3 without power.
On her street, some homes have power while others do not.
She said she has not seen any MLGW crews on the street.
And when she has called MLGW's customer service, their response has been dumbfounding.
She's told her street's power has been restored.
In talking to neighbors, several have turned to sleeping in their cars, finding relief in its air conditioning.
Others who have asthma or have relatives they look after who suffer with it, say having no air conditioning has heightened their concerns for breathing in the hot climate.
Indeed, the weather has not cooperated in these health issues: a Code Orange alert was made for the Memphis metro on Tuesday, warning about poor air quality.
