MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water said it could take "multiple days" for its customers to have full power restoration.
In a release, it blamed extensive damage to its system that became disabled after a major storm with winds over 75 mph hit the area on Sunday, June 25.
As of 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2023, 34,848 customers were without power due to 633 outages, according to MLGW's outage map.
MLGW said that number is about 20,000 fewer than at 10 a.m. earlier in the day, when there were about 1,000 outages.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, MLGW said it had restored power 74,000 customers.
"The further you go, you're dealing with smaller and smaller outages," MLGW CEO Dough McGowen told FOX13 on Monday. "Today, we're still dealing with pretty broad outages."
An MLGW spokesperson called the power outages the sixth worst in Memphis history.
On Tuesday afternoon, MLGW said it had 90 electric repair crews with 10 more expected to join the restoration efforts Wednesday. In addition, there were 40 troubleshooter crews, 79 tree-cutting crews and 50 damage assessment crews, MLGW said.
MLGW President Dough McGowen told FOX13 on Monday that crews are in "damage assessment mode" and that customers could be without power for at least three days and possibly longer.
FOX13 crews noticed earlier this week entire rows of power lines leaning sideways, including near the Kroger in Bartlett on Highway 64.
The MLGW customer said that these power outages are not unique to Bartlett and surrounding area and noted how widespread the outages brought by this storm were.
Many customers, upset with frequent power outages, are often left in the dark by light rain and breezy winds. But, McGowen said, that the company's infrastructure improvement plan will solve most of these issues.
When FOX13 pressed McGowen on the company's five-year infrastructure plan, the MLGW CEO again admitted that the company is behind on that plan, partly because of COVID, but also noted that a storm of this size would tear down vegetation outside the scope of that plan.
"A few years down the road, we'll have a much more reliable system," McGowen said during a press conference on Monday.
On Monday afternoon, McGowen provided on an update on the power outage. Read his full statement below:
