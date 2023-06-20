RIPLEY, Tenn. - A female deputy is expected to make a full recovery after being shot twice in the head by her child's father, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Brian Kelley.

Kelley said that Deputy Jereka Maclin was in her bedroom during the early hours of Sunday, June 18 when her child's estranged father, La'Rico Farmer, entered the room and shot her twice in the head with a 40-caliber firearm.

While Maclin was rushed to the hospital to fight for her life, Farmer raced off, eventually wrecking his vehicle in Dyer County, the sheriff said.

Authorities eventually tracked Farmer down to a home in Trenton, Tennessee where the estranged father took his own life, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

Another man, Eric Claybrooks, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after helping Farmer escape from Dyer County to Trenton, Sheriff Kelley said.

"Deputy Maclin is a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office who is scheduled to graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement," the sheriff wrote on Facebook. "Training Academy on Friday, June 23rd. Deputy Maclin is a single mother of one child and has a passion for helping the youth of Lauderdale County, and this is why she chose a career as an SRO. Deputy Maclin's grit, strength and will to live are second to none as she is alert and recovering at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Though her injuries are severe and her journey is far from over, she is expected to recover fully."

Maclin's condition was last listed as "critical but stable" as she continued her recovery at Regional One in Memphis.