GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Funeral arrangements have been made for a Germantown man and Texas Christian University (TCU) student who police said was murdered in Texas.

A visitation for 21-year-old Wes Smith will be held at Harvest Church on Friday, September 15 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The next day, Saturday, a graveside service will be held for Smith at Memorial Park Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Mourners can follow orange arrows to the Highlands area and Grotto to arrive at the burial location.

A celebration of life will follow Smith's burial at Christ Church, formerly known as Christ Methodist, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. A reception will follow.

All ceremonies are open to the public.

Smith's family asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either YoungLife Collierville, Texas Christian University or St. George's Independent School.

Smith, a junior at TCU was shot to death in the West 7th entertainment district September 1, according to school officials.

Matthew Purdy was arrested in connection to Smith's murder and booked into jail on a $500,000 bond.