MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Funeral arrangements have been made for Nikki McCray-Penson, one of the greatest women's basketball players to ever step on the court in the Mid-South.

The Collierville High School alum died at the age of 51 on July 7, 2023.

0:28 Former Mid-South women's basketball star, 2-time Olympic champion dies at 51 One of the greatest women's basketball players to ever dribble in the Mid-South has died at the age of 51.

The WNBA Hall-of-Fame inductee will have a visitation held in her honor between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 15 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, followed by her funeral at 2 p.m.

Those who would like to send a flower arraignment or to plant a tree in her memory can click here to do so.

McCray-Penson graduated Collierville High School with four state records before going on to become an All-American at the University of Tennessee, play professionally for 11 years and lead the USA to two Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000, respectively.