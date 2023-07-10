MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Funeral arrangements have been made for Nikki McCray-Penson, one of the greatest women's basketball players to ever step on the court in the Mid-South.
The Collierville High School alum died at the age of 51 on July 7, 2023.
One of the greatest women's basketball players to ever dribble in the Mid-South has died at the age of 51.
The WNBA Hall-of-Fame inductee will have a visitation held in her honor between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on July 15 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, followed by her funeral at 2 p.m.
Those who would like to send a flower arraignment or to plant a tree in her memory can click here to do so.
McCray-Penson graduated Collierville High School with four state records before going on to become an All-American at the University of Tennessee, play professionally for 11 years and lead the USA to two Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2000, respectively.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Ja Morant's close friend wanted for assault in fight at Morant's home, DA says
- Man who killed 16-year-old during funeral procession shot and killed, MPD says
- MLGW resumes power disconnects after severe weather
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives