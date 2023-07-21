MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Official funeral arrangements were announced for Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman who was killed in a South Memphis Fire Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).
MFD said the blaze that erupted on Rile Street late Tuesday started in a dumpster just outside of the house's carport.
According to MFD, here are the official dates for the arrangements:
Public Visitation
Tuesday, July 25 from 5pm until 7pm at Bellevue Baptist Church on 2000 Appling Road.
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 26 starting 11 am at Bellevue Baptist Church on 2000 Appling Road.
