MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Official funeral arrangements were announced for Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman who was killed in a South Memphis Fire Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).

According to MFD, here are the official dates for the arrangements:

Public Visitation

Tuesday, July 25 from 5pm until 7pm at Bellevue Baptist Church on 2000 Appling Road.

Funeral Service

Wednesday, July 26 starting 11 am at Bellevue Baptist Church on 2000 Appling Road.