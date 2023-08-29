MEMPHIS, Tenn.- Funeral arrangements have been made for Don Sundquist, former Congressman and Governor of West Tennessee.

The former governor died at the age of 87 on Aug 27, 2023.

A visitation will start at 10:00 a.m., followed by the 'Celebration of Life' service at 11 a.m., on August 31 at Christ Church Memphis on Poplar Avenue.

Officials said that at the request of the former governor, the service will be led by Dr. Jimmy Latimer, a longtime friend of the Sundquist family.

Former Miss America of 1987, Kellye Cash-Sheppard and minister of at-Large at Christ Church, Dr. Maxie Dunnam will both be participating, officials said.

Parking will be available at the Oak Court Mall.

Law enforcement will be in attendance to help those crossing Poplar Avenue.