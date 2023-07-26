WATCH: Funeral held for fallen MFD Lt. Jeffrey Norman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A final farewell for fallen Memphis Fire Lt. Jeffrey Norman was held Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Mourners gathered for Norman's funeral.

The 20-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department died last week battling a South Memphis house fire that investigators said was suspected arson.

