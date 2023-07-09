MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As his family came together Saturday to lay him to rest, questions continued to swirl about the circumstances surrounding the death of a 21-year-old north Shelby County man, shot dead by a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy
Jarveon Hudspeth was killed last month.
As song permeated the small chapel of the MJ Edwards Funeral Home on Stage Rd. in Whitehaven, among those who were there to memorialize Hudspeth, there were few dry eyes.
Hudspeth’s grief-stricken mother, Charlotte Haggett, was unable to speak.
“I’m hurt; I’m angry at times. Sometimes I don’t believe it’s true,” said Shundrica McCollims, Hudspeth’s god mom who was also the other of Hudspeth’s lifelong friends, Martaveon Boone.
Boone said he and Hudspeth were like brothers.
“He got killed by the people that are supposed to protect and serve,” Boone said. “They haven’t shown any remorse or offered any condolences.”
Hudspeth was shot dead after a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy encountered Hudspeth one morning, sitting in his Ford Mustang near Allendale and Rosswood Dr.’s in north Shelby County, according to Haggett and the sheriff’s office.
The location was not far from the home Hudspeth shared with his mother.
At some point, investigators claim Hudspeth drove away, dragging the deputy before that deputy was forced to shoot.
Badly injured and bleeding inside his car, a new video obtained by FOX13 Investigates showed Hudspeth’s speeding car slamming into another just blocks away.
Hudspeth died on the way to the hospital, authorities said. The TBI has since taken over the investigation. It isn’t known how many times Hudspeth was shot.
McCollims said Hudspeth, who worked a full-time job and was studying at college to become an engineer, never got into trouble.
“I’ve known Jarveon since he was a 1-year-old. He’s never been a troubled child, not even in school,” she said.
The family planned to hold a press conference Monday with their attorney, Ben Crump.
