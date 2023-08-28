BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett woman said she came across a flash mob near the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Tillman Street on Saturday afternoon.
“I saw billows of smoke up in the air and cars going in circles and burning out,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.
The woman said the incident happened around 2 p.m. as she was rushing her 17-year-old cat, Simba, to a nearby animal hospital.
She said her cat is in the end stages of life and the vehicles were blocking the entrance to the animal hospital. The woman said the incident looked like it had been planned.
“It was so chaotic," she said. "It was so out of control, but yet it seemed pre-planned. It seemed like they knew where to go. Some of the guys were wearing the same kind of shirt. They were carrying red roses. The girls looked like they were going to a club.”
FOX13 dug around and discovered that the people seen in the intersection had just come from a service at a nearby funeral home.
The funeral home told FOX13 it had nothing to do with the incident and workers there were shocked to see what was going on.
Upon further investigation, FOX13 learned the funeral was for Tyshun McKnight, 23, who, according to the Memphis Police Department, died after a crash on Aug. 19.
MPD said McKnight and another man were in a vehicle that crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.
MPD said the person driving the crashed vehicle was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said the crash happened near Lamar and Clearpool Circle.
MPD said in an email to FOX13: “We need people to report this type of reckless behavior immediately.”
The Bartlett woman who recorded the video said she felt that these types of incidents will keep happening until people start experiencing stiffer consequences.
