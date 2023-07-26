MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The funeral service for the Memphis firefighter killed in the line of duty happens today, July 26th.
The service for Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman will begin at 11 a.m. at Bellevue Baptist Church, located at 2000 Appling Road in Cordova.
A 20-year veteran of MFD, Norman died battling a house fire in South Memphis on July 18th.
