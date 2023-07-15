KNOXVILLE Tenn. - Family and friends are coming together to say goodbye to basketball legend, Nikki McCray.

Nikki McCray funeral services are today July 15, 2023.

There will be an open visitation at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tenn. from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m.

McCray attended University of Tennessee where she played basketball at for Pat Summit in the early 90s.

McCray recently entered the Tennessee Hall of Fame last year.

She won two Olympic gold medals and was the head women's coach at Mississippi state.