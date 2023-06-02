MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's going to be "One Big Party" at the FedExForum.
Rap and hip-hop star Future announced that he'll be stopping by the Bluff City on his "One Big Party" tour.
The concert will be held in Memphis on July 13, 2023.
The artist has promised "special invited surprise supporting acts" at the show.
Tickets are on sale now.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Car crash in North Memphis leaves 4 injured, police say
- 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Rigged wire led to apartment fire that killed four young children, MFD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives