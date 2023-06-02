Future

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rapper Future performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's going to be "One Big Party" at the FedExForum. 

Rap and hip-hop star Future announced that he'll be stopping by the Bluff City on his "One Big Party" tour. 

The concert will be held in Memphis on July 13, 2023. 

The artist has promised "special invited surprise supporting acts" at the show. 

Tickets are on sale now. 

