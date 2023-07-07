Future

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - MARCH 17: Rapper Future performs during "On Big Party Tour" at FLA Live Arena on March 17, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.

 Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was going to be "One Big Party" at the FedExForum. 

According to Ticketmaster, the concert was canceled because the "event organizer has had the event canceled."

Rap and hip-hop star Future announced that he was stopping by the Bluff City on his "One Big Party" tour In June.

The concert was going to in Memphis on July 13, 2023. 

This announcement is coming days after Drake rescheduled his show in Memphis with 21 Savage to a later date.

More information about Future's canceled event can be found here.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News