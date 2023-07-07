MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was going to be "One Big Party" at the FedExForum.

According to Ticketmaster, the concert was canceled because the "event organizer has had the event canceled."

Rap and hip-hop star Future announced that he was stopping by the Bluff City on his "One Big Party" tour In June.

The concert was going to in Memphis on July 13, 2023.

0:24 Drake and 21 Savage Memphis concert rescheduled Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m.

This announcement is coming days after Drake rescheduled his show in Memphis with 21 Savage to a later date.

More information about Future's canceled event can be found here.