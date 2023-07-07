...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following counties, in North Mississippi, DeSoto. In
West Tennessee, Shelby.
* WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 104 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, T O Fuller State Park,
Memphis, Walls, Whitehaven, Southwest Memphis, Lynchburg,
Plum Point, Jago, Alden, Capleville, Parkway Village, Twin
Lakes and Lake View.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following
county, Shelby.
* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bartlett, Germantown, Millington, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland,
Ellendale, Frayser, Elmore Park, Raleigh, Spring Lake, White
Station, Lucy and Woodstock.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
