MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Authorities hand woman a gambling charge after loss in a card game leads to assault, police said.
The two other players face charges too, police said.
A woman was approached by two men after she left a clothing store on American Way on June 18 around 1:30 p.m.
They invited her to play in a card game of chance called "Three Card Monte."
She transferred money through an app into an account for them when she lost, she told police.
But the men would not let her leave, and took $400 cash on her, she said.
In a struggle, she bit one of the two's arm, then bent a windshield wiper on the car that belonged to a friend of one of theirs.
Description of the men helped police identify them and they were arrested at a residence on Deerfield Avenue later that day.
Both men told police separately that when the woman lost her money from the game, she tried to walk away with her lost money.
They wrestled the money away from her.
The woman at first denied to investigators that she had competed in the game.
But she later acknowledged lying about gambling after being questioned about several money electronic transfers she made to them.
Rokeisha White, 29, was charged with gambling, vandalism $1,000 or less, assault and filing a false police report.
Deshun Weeden, 22, and Darion McDowell, 34, were both charged with gambling and assault.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shoots, tries to rob victim who gave him a ride, records show
- 'Can't even look away for 2 seconds': Another Memphis mom recalls near child abduction
- Video shows argument between woman with gun, Black family riding 4-wheelers
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives