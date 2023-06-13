MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 26-year-old is behind bars for selling a multi-caliber rifle and a tactical system to authorities.
Frank Bonner, 26, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.
According to United States Attorney Ritz and the information presented in court, on September 29, 2020, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted an operation in which Bonner sold a MAG Tactical Systems, multi-caliber rifle to investigators.
Bonner was arrested on October 15, 2021, for the federal law violation as well as multiple outstanding state warrants.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Bonner had previously been convicted of a felony in Memphis and was affiliated with the Grape Street Crips gang.
Bonner pled guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the ATF and our valued law enforcement partners in their efforts to confront violent crime. We will utilize every resource to disrupt the illegal activities gangs engage in such as the illegal possession of firearms, distribution of narcotics, and other acts of violence within the communities that we serve. This sentence is a perfect example of what it looks like when the revolving door of crime stops spinning. The cycle of violence must stop,” said Marcus Watson Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Nashville.
United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Bonner to 108 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
