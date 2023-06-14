MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned what led to the death of beloved Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo.
Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, died at the age of 43 around 2:20 p.m. on New Year's Day 2023.
FOX13 was the first station on the scene that night as authorities swarmed a house in Whitehaven.
She died that day of a suspected overdose, according to her autopsy report.
FOX13 dug through pages of that autopsy report to find out that Mitchell had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time of her death.
Mitchell rose to fame as the first female member of legendary Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia.
