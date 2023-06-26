MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shootout involving two groups of men outside a gas station in Raleigh left one injured.
Tayshun Lott, 21, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
Howard Oliver, 18, was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
A shooting at a BP Express gas station at 401 Yale Road on June 23 about 6 p.m. in Raleigh brought police to the scene.
A teenager was found shot in his stomach and hand, police said, when they arrived.
Video surveillance showed police a teen confronting a man, strike him in the head, then fire a shot.
Lott, who was associated with the person who was struck, responded by pulling out a gun and firing shots in the direction of the teenager and two more men, police said.
Bullets struck a Ford Fusion with passengers inside it driving by, police said.
No one was injured.
Howard, who was with the teenager, returned fire from a handgun at Lott.
Howard then picked up both guns and stowed them in the backseat of a Chevy Impala.
Officers later recovered both weapons and Howard was arrested where he admitted to shooting one shot to "scare" other people away, and to removing both guns from the scene, police said.
Lott was seen running away and then entering a Walgreens across the street from the gas station.
He hid inside the store's bathroom before police arrested him.
Police found a gun and an empty magazine in the toilet where he was hiding.
Lott was taken into custody, police said.
