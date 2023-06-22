MEMPHIS, Tenn. - When it comes to spending money, do you prefer paper over plastic?
If you’re talking to your teenager, they may prefer cold hard cash.
“You can budget cash easier than card because it’s physical,” said 19-year-old Shedrick Richard.
A survey from Credit Karma found that 23% of Gen Z shoppers use cash for the majority of their purchases. ‘Gen Z’ consists of shoppers born between 1997 and 2012.
Plus, 69% of Gen Z spenders say they are using cash more than they did a year ago.
However, not everyone is carrying around twenty-dollar bills.
“I hate carrying cash,” said 23-year-old Simona Reid. “I try to avoid it at all costs. I don't even have a wallet.”
Pros and cons
‘Cash stuffing’ is an old school budgeting technique that can help shoppers out of debt.
“When you have emotions attached to the cash, you won’t just spend so frivolously and basically break yourself,” explained Zeb Mitchell, the founder of Finer Credit Solution. “It’s easier to budget with cash.”
However, it does come with some risk:
- ‘Flashing’ cash can be dangerous
- Cash doesn’t have the financial protections of a bank or credit card
- Misplaced money can’t always be recovered
“When you have cash, you do run the liability of losing it,” Mitchell said. “So if you're going to keep cash, it’s that you only keep an amount that you are comfortable with losing.”
Take out a little bit at a time and always keep your cash out of sight.
“In order to be safe with it, just put it up,” Mitchell said. “When you spend it, spent it wisely.”
