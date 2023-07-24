Germantown businesses find creative ways to stay open as water crisis continues

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - After learning the Germantown water supply was contaminated with diesel fuel, colorist Jannie Vest searched for a solution.
“I wanted to take this extra step to make sure my clients are safe,” said Vest, who works at The Germantown Salon.
She borrowed a family cooler and filled it with 40 gallons of water from a Memphis faucet.
“I’m very grateful,” said Anna Lindow, a high school senior at St. George’s Independent School.
Vest’s solution came just in time for Lindow’s senior pictures.
“We had no power, no air conditioning,” Lindow said. “It’s been really chaotic.”
However, not everyone could find a safe way to stay open.
“It's out of anyone's control,” said Alicia Archambeault, the office manager and assistant at Graves Family Dentistry. “We just all are doing the best we can, I think.”
First, the clinic suffered a power outage last Wednesday. Then, the phones went down. The small business got back connectivity just as the water crisis started.
“Obviously, we're not bringing in income, but we still have employees,” Archambeault. “They still need to provide for their families. They still need income.”
She estimates their small business is losing thousands of dollars a day. Still, Archambeault is grateful to have flexible and kind patients.
“They understand it's out of our control,” she said. “They’re like family to us.”
