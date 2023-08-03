GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Officials said Thursday that a Germantown city employee is "no longer employed" following what officials called a "human error" that caused diesel to leak into the city's water supply and contaminated it for over a week.
On Tuesday, city officials said that the tenured employee was placed on administrative with an investigation into that employee's actions set.
The contamination happened on July 20, 2023 when diesel fuel from a generator spilled into the city's water reservoir, city officials said.
It took eight days for parts of the city to be able to use the water again and that usage was only save after the water was thoroughly flushed. On Thursday, officials said that between 250-300 galloon of diesel leaked.
A town hall was scheduled Thursday night to address the public on the water crisis.
All water is now safe to use, according to Germantown city officials.
