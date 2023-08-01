GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - An employee with the City of Germantown has placed on administrative leave after the city determined that "human error" played a part in the diesel leak that contaminated the city's water supply for over a week.
City officials told FOX13 that the employee was tenured.
The employee's future with the City of Germantown will be determined after an investigation into that employee's actions, a spokesperson for the City of Germantown said.
The contamination happened on July 20, 2023 when diesel fuel from a generator spilled into the city's water reservoir, city officials said.
It took eight days for parts of the city to be able to use the water again and that usage was only save after the water was thoroughly flushed.
The City of Germantown announced a town hall for Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. to address the public on the water crisis.
All water is now safe to use, according to Germantown city officials.
