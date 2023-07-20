GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Germantown is dealing with a water crisis. According to city leaders, diesel fuel leaked into a reservoir.
The discovery was made Thursday afternoon.
Crews must now pump the diesels out, but officials aren’t sure how long it will take.
For now, residents are told not to drink the water even after boiling it, not to bathe in it and not to give it to your pets.
“This morning at about 9 o’clock, we started getting calls from residents about a funny smell in the water,” Bo Mills, with Germantown Public Works, said. “They said it smelled sort of like fuel.”
The city officials said those residents were right: There was diesel fuel in the water.
According to officials, it leaked out of a generator being used to power the water treatment plant on Southern Avenue since it lost power Tuesday.
By Thursday evening, restaurants were forced to close their doors. But for some, the news came too late.
“Thing is, I’ve been drinking this water all day,” Jeremy Crowe, a Germantown resident, said. “I just found out about it and I drank about five liters today.”
Crowe said he even showered in it.
“No one smoke around me, I guess,” he said.
He headed to the grocery store to stock up on bottled water, but said the shelves were empty.
“Apparently there was some kind of bum-rush on water,” Crowe said. “I heard people were walking out with four or five cases at a time.”
He was only able to get milk and soft drinks and said he isn’t sure what he should give his dogs to drink.
“I don’t know. I’m probably going to end up boiling water so they have something clean,” he said.
City officials advise against using the water even after it is boiled. They said about 100 gallons of diesel fuel got in the reservoir and they are working to sort the situation out, but Crowe can’t believe it happened in the first place.
“We put a man on the moon. We have water that has diesel in it in 2023,” he said. “We can’t get our water safe? I don’t understand it. I don’t understand it. I don’t know. Maybe we should ask AI.”
Pending test results, the water in Germantown could be ready for customer consumption as early as Friday, according to city officials.
However, the city plans to distribute water should the order extend into the weekend.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown's water issue could be resolved by Friday, city officials say
- Man missing for over a week found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
- Arson suspected in South Memphis house fire that killed MFD veteran, injured 3 other firefighters, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives