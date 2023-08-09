GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A Germantown employee tried to appeal his termination after he played a part in the water crisis the town experienced, but his appeal was denied.

According to City of Germantown documents, he was a full time employee with the city. Files showed that the worker was a fleet services technician in the vehicle maintenance department since May 2010. He was then promoted to Fleet Service Technician II during July 2015.

Records showed that the worker, who FOX13 knows the identity of but does not wish to name, received multiple merit increases, the recent one coming in 2021.

On July 19, records showed that the employee was "instructed to fuel the generator at the Water Treatment Plant and that the the worker neglected while it was fueling and it spilled 250-300 gallons of diesel fuel."

The employee field a motion to appeal his termination, according to records, but it was denied and the termination will stay effective.

FOX13 obtained documents that recorded the employees conduct at work and took a closer look into his work assessments.

One assessment mentioned in 2022 that the employee had "great technical abilities and is very dependable. He would benefit greatly by perusing certifications to enhance his value to the origination."

However, another assessment mentioned in 2012 that the employee should "limit mistakes when completing regional orders, complete RO's & daily time sheets by the end of the day."

2:07 Germantown city employee 'no longer employed' after diesel leak into water, officials say Officials said Thursday that a Germantown city employee is "no longer employed" following what officials called a "human error" that caused diesel to leak into the city's water supply and contaminated it for over a week.

In 2015 another assessment mentioned that the worker "Needs to be more proactive and stay focused and follow trough on jobs in order to complete in a timely manner, sometimes easily distracted." In 2016, an assessment mentioned that the worker needs to "manage time more efferently and develop work skills and awareness of time as a valuable resource. The worker should eliminate timewasters such as the telephone, drop ins from visitors, and maintaining allotted time frames for lunch breaks."

The contamination happened on July 20, 2023 when diesel fuel from a generator spilled into the city's water reservoir, city officials said.

Germantown to host town hall regarding water crisis The City of Germantown will be hosting a town hall to talk about the city's recent water crisis.

It took eight days for parts of the city to be able to use the water again and that usage was only save after the water was thoroughly flushed.