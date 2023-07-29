GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The City of Germantown announced that Germantown Fire and Public Works crews are continuing to flush hydrants and water main lines.
As of June 29, Germantown Fire and Public Works crews have flushed 100 additional hydrants and flowed approximately 17 million gallons of water in targeted areas.
City officials have also reported new locations for continued odor have decreased significantly. Half of of the reports that reported residual odors on Friday are now reporting faint odors.
The City will continue to execute additional main line flushing to target areas that are still experiencing residual odor.
Please contact customer service if the odor persists after five rounds of flushing. Call (901) 757-7200 or email CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov. Representatives will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
