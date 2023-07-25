GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The City of Germantown will continue passing out bottled water to residents as the city enters Day 6.
More than four days after the people of Germantown were told their water was contaminated, restrictions have only been lifted for the portion of the city east of Forest Hill Irene.
One case of bottled water will be available for each car that comes to the water distribution on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Forest Hill Elementary, 3368 Forest Hill Irene Road, according to the City of Germantown.
Doctors say using the contaminated water can lead to a variety of health risks, and some people say they're feeling the effects.
A spokesperson for the city said that residents can also bring their own containers and fill them with an unlimited supply of water at Bailey Station Elementary at 3435 Bailey Station Road in Collierville from 4 to 7 p.m.
As a water crisis continues, Germantown businesses have found creative ways to stay open.
The Town of Collierville and the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency have been working hand-in-hand with Germantown to get water out to their residents, the Germantown spokesperson said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Elderly man frustrated after car repeatedly stolen, vandalized at Raleigh apartment complex
- Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, police say
- Germantown mayor talks plan to get rid of contaminated water
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives