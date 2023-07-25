GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The City of Germantown will continue passing out bottled water to residents as the city enters Day 6.

2:20 Germantown mayor discusses plan to get rid of contaminated water More than four days after the people of Germantown were told their water was contaminated, restrictions have only been lifted for the portion of the city east of Forest Hill Irene.

One case of bottled water will be available for each car that comes to the water distribution on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Forest Hill Elementary, 3368 Forest Hill Irene Road, according to the City of Germantown.

3:22 Germantown residents worried about effects of drinking contaminated water as crisis continues Doctors say using the contaminated water can lead to a variety of health risks, and some people say they're feeling the effects.

A spokesperson for the city said that residents can also bring their own containers and fill them with an unlimited supply of water at Bailey Station Elementary at 3435 Bailey Station Road in Collierville from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Town of Collierville and the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency have been working hand-in-hand with Germantown to get water out to their residents, the Germantown spokesperson said.