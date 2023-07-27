GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Germantown issued a "temporary irrigation stoppage" on Wednesday evening as the city continued to work toward lifting the water restriction.
In other words, don't water your lawns, or gardens.
"This will help build the pressure in the system to prepare for the demand that will be needed during the flushing effort," officials said in a statement. "The City will send out notification once residents can resume use of their irrigation system."
City officials said that if all the testing goes according to plan, the water restriction could be lifted as early as Thursday to conduct service line flushing. But the process could take several more days in the event of "unforeseen situations or additional, time-consuming requests."
In a news release, the city encouraged residents to sign up for city alerts by texting "Alert" to 901-979-9955 or visit Germantown-TN.gov/Alert.
This is the original story:
Germantown city officials said Tuesday afternoon that the latest round of tests are clear of diesel fuel.
On Wednesday morning officials provided an update, saying that its Public Works and fire department crews have systematically flushed and tested 40 percent of the area that is still under the directive to use water only for flushing toilets.
"The source of the continued contamination has been discovered and addressed," Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said.
However, it is still not safe to use, city officials said.
The city said it must still flush the water mains and that work is underway.
Workers will move from the water plant on the city's southern edges.
After that, more samples will be taken, city officials said.
Testing takes 6-8 hours. If those additional samples are clear, then the community will be told to flush their homes and businesses in a phased approach, city officials said.
City officials said Thursday, July 20, 2023, that diesel fuel had leaked out of a generator and into a reservoir at the city’s water treatment plant on Southern Avenue.
Germantown officials have created a single online form for residents to submit questions about tap water because of the heavy volume of inquiries being sent to the city via various communication channels.
To access the link and submit a question, click here.
Responses will be shared on the city's website and social media platforms.
