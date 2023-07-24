GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - More than four days after the people of Germantown were told their water was contaminated, restrictions have only been lifted for the portion of the city east of Forest Hill Irene.
“We did not get an all clear from our testing consultants,” Mayor Mike Palazzolo of Germantown said. “As a result, we will continue to be under the no-drink, no-bathe, only flush with our potable water here in Germantown.”
City officials said Thursday diesel fuel had leaked out of a generator and into a reservoir at the city’s water treatment plant on Southern Avenue.
Palazzolo said Monday crews keep testing the water but keep finding diesel.
He is not sure when the system will be fixed.
“You wouldn’t think this would happen here,” Cathleen Martins, who lives in Germantown, said. “Like, maybe it would happen in a third-world country. I’m shocked.”
Martins spoke to FOX13 after stocking up at a drive-through water pickup event in Collierville. She, like many other residents, was shocked by how long the water crisis has persisted.
City leaders said they are trying to fix the problem by pumping, flushing and testing.
“We will continue the process of flushing the system,” Palazzolo said. “We will continue the process of opening up hydrants. We have opened up over a hundred hydrants throughout our city.”
Palazzolo said crews can’t just drain the whole system because the water lines would lose pressure.
Even though the water is contaminated, the city needs it to fight fires.
“I know you are frustrated,” he said. “I’m frustrated as well.”
Shortly after the contamination was announced, FOX13 spotted crews using pumps to spray contaminated water out of the reservoir at the treatment plant.
According to officials, the contaminated water will go into the sewer system, then into the Wolf River.
“Diesel, from what we understand from our friends at TDEC, the way that diesel is analyzed, they don’t have an amount that they look for as a determinant for environmental concerns,” Palazzolo said.
Residents said they are tired of waiting on a solution to a problem that shouldn’t have existed in the first place.
“I hope the EPA does something to protect our environment and that prevention is put into place immediately, so this never happens again,” Martins said.
FOX13 reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency and was redirected to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
City officials said they will investigate the financial impact of the crisis and how to keep it from happening again once the water system is fixed.
