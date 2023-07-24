GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Much of the City of Germantown has been without drinkable water for more than four days.
One area of the city, east of Forest Hill Irene, is not able to use their water but for the rest officials advise only using it to flush toilets.
We heard from city officials again this afternoon and they say don't know when this crisis will end.
On Thursday of last week, we saw crews hook up orange pumps and spray water across a field at the water treatment plant.
Mike Palazzolo, the Mayor of Germantown, said the goal is to get rid of the contaminated water by pumping it out of the reservoirs and flushing it out of the pipes.
He said that contaminated water will end up in the Wolf River.
"So, we pump it away and it then goes into the stormwater conveyance system that then from this part of town is going to the Wolf River BUTT TO Diesel, from what we understand from our friends at TDEC, the way that diesel is analyzed, they don’t have an amount that they look for as a determinant for environmental concerns,” Palazzolo said.
This afternoon, FOX13 spotted crews using an excavator to dig a hole at the treatment plant.
When FOX13 asked Palazzolo what this was about he said that the crews were taking samples.
Palazzolo said they can't bring the reservoir offline due to safety concerns.
Tune in at 9 and 10 p.m., tonight for more details.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown partially lifts water restriction, officials say
- One dead, four others hurt including child in Parkway Village mass shooting, MPD says
- Man killed after shooting in North Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives