GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - With heavy rain in the forecast for another consecutive weekend, people living in one Germantown subdivision say they are bracing for possible damage to their homes.
The damage came from flood waters seeping through their front doors and windows.
“It’s frightening and we shouldn’t have to live like this,” said Oakleigh subdivision resident Corrie Herington.
She said any heavy rain could mean trouble.
“Very concerned. And every time we clean up and have our yard all cleaned up, it comes again and branches fall and everything else,” Herington said.
Herington said she’s lived in her home for more than 30 years.
She said in the last five years, she and her neighbors have dealt with their fair share of flooding.
Herrington said the worst was in 2019, when more than 100 homes were damaged by the flood waters.
Herington said her home was one of them.
“This whole area at the bottom of this subdivision was affected and it took 5 months before everything was completely done and my house was back to normal.”
She said luckily, her home was not damaged this time around but on Friday, her next-door neighbor had restoration crews inside, cleaning up the damage from this week’s rain.
In a statement, the city of Germantown said:
"Since the last major flooding event in 2019, the City of Germantown and the Stormwater Advisory Commission have invested a significant amount of time and resources toward improving stormwater conveyance throughout the community. To date, a number of neighborhood drainage improvement projects, data collection, modeling and preliminary engineering services have been completed for two of the City's major drainage ditches, which includes Lateral E that serves the Oakleigh subdivision. Most recently, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen awarded an almost $2 million contract in June dedicated to the first phase of improvement to the Lateral E ditch downstream of Oakleigh. The entirety of the City's approximately $12 million allocation of federal American Rescue Plan funding has also been earmarked for upcoming stormwater capital improvements over the course of the next year. The City plans to continue to aggressively pursue federal funding opportunities that align with our identified, higher-cost infrastructure projects."
