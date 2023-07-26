MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Germantown Police Department (GPD) announced on Monday that a police officer had died of cancer.
Senior Police Officer Hunter Deen died on July 24, police said.
According to GPD, Deen grew up in Germantown, graduated from Germantown High School in 2000, and began serving full-time in 2006.
Deen served for 17 years as part of the Uniform Patrol Division, the department said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother of 14-year-old killed at Memphis pool speaks to FOX13 as another teen charged with murder
- 'I blacked out': Teen working as Cheddar's host beaten after separating tables of big party
- 20-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in Midtown, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives