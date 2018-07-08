Germantown Powerball player wins $150,000

One person out of Germantown is $150,000 richer after winning the Powerball.
The base prize for that prize level is $50,000, but since the Germantown player added the Power Play option for an extra dollar, the prize was multiplied by last night’s multiplier, which was 3.
No information is available about the winner until the prize is claimed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}