GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Germantown residents will receive a water credit after diesel fuel leaked into their water supply last month, city officials said Monday night.
On Monday, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Germantown approved a $27.50 water and sanitary sewer credit for water customers following the city's recent water flushing requirements.
The decision was a reversal of last week's recommendation by the city's Financial Advisory Commission, which voted not to provide a water credit for residents after between 250-300 gallons of diesel leaked due to a "human error" by a city employee.
City officials said the one-time credit will appear immediately on billing statements.
The water credit, city officials said, "intended to provide relief for the cost of water used for flushing following the lifting of the 'do not contact' order. The diesel leak started an eight-day water crisis in Germantown last month that prevented residents from drinking water.
Germantown water customers pay $8.78 per month for water services but city officials said Monday that the credit will cover this base rate plus 6,000 gallons of water and related sewer charges.
City officials said the $27.50 credit to each customer totals $360,662.
