GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The water crisis continues in much of Germantown.
While some people in town have been told they can use their tap water again, most people are still without safe water.
The city of Germantown said it had reached an agreement on Monday with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to allow customers east of Forest Hill-Irene Road to use their water as normal.
The city said TDEC wanted more testing before clearing the rest of the city.
It's been four days since the city issued an urgent alert after learning diesel fuel had leaked into the city's reservoir.
Doctors say using the contaminated water can lead to a variety of health risks, and some people say they're feeling the effects.
"My grandson is 6-months-old, and he was going through 32 ounces of water for bottles every day," Mary Michelle Beck, of Germantown, said. "We were using tap water for that."
For Beck's family, the water situation is more than an inconvenience.
"I know my grandson is very sick this morning. He's got diarrhea and problems with his stomach, and he's been having, he threw up several times yesterday," she said.
While Beck can't be certain her grandson's sickness is related to the water issues, she is not taking any chances.
Her family has been mixing her grandson's formula with bottled water since Thursday.
"I wasn't concerned about not using the water," Beck said. "I was more concerned about what had already been used."
Methodist Germantown Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dale Criner said that the most common symptoms of diesel poisoning include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
"Those symptoms that we talked about before with the gastrointestinal upset fatigue, headache, dizziness, those things are side effects that can happen from ingestion in larger amounts," Dr. Criner said.
Dr. Criner said you may also experience some throat or eye irritation. It also may irritate your skin.
Many people FOX13 spoke with have not been able to shower in their own home for days.
That's why Nikki Inman, a hair stylist in Collierville, is opening up her business and offering free shampoo services to people who are affected.
"They may not have access to someone's home where they can go shower or do something. So at least having your hair clean, I mean, I hope that can help in a little way," Inman said. "The oil and that diesel fuel is definitely not going to be great for your hair. Trying to get oil out of your hair in any kind of way is just kind of a disaster."
Inman said you can contact her on Facebook or call Salon Nine One in Collierville to get an appointment.
If you need bottled water, you can call Germantown City Hall and they will help you find some.
