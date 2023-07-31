GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The City of Germantown will be hosting a town hall to talk about the city's recent water crisis.
Diesel fuel spilled into the city's water, keeping residents from being able to drink or shower with the water for over a week.
Through a series of flushing and running of the water, Germantown city officials said they were able to make the water safe for consumption again. However, many residents remained unsure even after given the green light.
Days after Germantown officials gave all clear for residents to consume the water, questions still swirl as there is concern from many residents that there may still be problems.
The town hall will be Thursday, August 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Germantown Performing Arts Center on Exeter Road.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting can also be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
