GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Germantown city officials said Tuesday afternoon that the latest round of tests are clear of diesel fuel.
"The source of the continued contamination has been discovered and addressed," Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said.
However, it is still not safe to use, city officials said.
The city said it must still flush the water mains and that work is underway.
Workers will move from the water plant on the city's southern edges.
After that, more samples will be taken, city officials said.
Testing takes 6-8 hours. If those additional samples are clear, then the community will be told to flush their homes and businesses in a phased approach, city officials said.
City officials said Thursday, July 20, 2023, that diesel fuel had leaked out of a generator and into a reservoir at the city’s water treatment plant on Southern Avenue.
