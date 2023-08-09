GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The City of Germantown will undergo a thorough review of a water crisis last month that prevented residents from safely using its water, officials said Wednesday.
James Lewellen, a former Collierville town administrator, was selected by Germantown Mayor Palazzolo to lead a "comprehensive" examination of the water crisis and its response, officials said.
“Our community was devastated after losing access to our much-needed water system; a thorough and independent review of all the City’s processes and procedures regarding this crisis is a critical step toward identifying opportunities for improvement," Palazzolo said in a statement. "Mr. Lewellen has the required skills, knowledge and content area expertise to perform this scope of work."
City officials said Lewellen will have full assess to materials and individuals connected to the water crisis that prevented residents from drinking water after officials said between 250-300 gallons of diesel leaked into its water supply due to a "human error" by a city employee.
According to Germantown officials, this access includes:
- Consultation with representatives from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to gain an understanding of the regulatory framework and environmental standards for water systems and required remediation actions
- Comprehensive analysis of the City’s actions in response to the contamination
- Review of records, traditional media reports and social media postings to understand information provided to the public in the days following the contamination
- Interviews with employees involved in or who have substantial knowledge of the communication efforts during the crisis
- Review of the operational response to the crisis and itemization of the ramifications of the crisis on overall City operations
- Interviews with various segments of the community to understand how the crisis affected business owners, healthcare providers, restaurants and a random sample of residents
Lewellen will have its own staff for the review as preliminary findings is expected within 45 days of Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, officials said. A final report will be presented after 90 days.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot to death at car wash in Hollywood, MPD says
- New cash award offered in investigation of elderly woman killed at her home, TBI says
- Severe weather destroys homes, cars in Sherwood Forest
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives