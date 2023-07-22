GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The City of Germantown released a statement saying that water customers remain under an order to use water only for flushing toilets.

As of 5:00 p.m., On Sunday, July 23, the water should still be used for only flushing toilets. Officials have received results from Sunday's testing and the team is reviewing results with TDEC.

Officials say additional information should be available to share for later Sunday evening.

The lab was not able to operate overnight so testing took place early this morning, the city said.

According to Germantown, the testing process is extensive, and while results are being expedited, the process will still take several hours.

The city of Germantown said results will not be available until later this evening.

There will be water available for pick-up at Forest Hill Elementary on 3368 Forest Hill Road today from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Residents can also bring coolers and other containers to fill for an unlimited supply of water at Bailey Station Elementary located at 3435 Bailey Station Road in Collierville, Tenn.

The original story is below:

As of 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, The city has received results for samples submitted for testing. Some samples came back with trace amounts of diesel detected.

The city of Germantown said that hydrants will also continue to be flushed in several locations as they continue to work with TDEC agency officials.

Officials said that the results will be expedited and they expected to have results by late Sunday afternoon.

There will be water available for pick-up at Forest Hill Elementary on 3368 Forest Hill Road on July 23 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The city released a statement that said an overnight power outage at the MLGW testing lab is the cause of the delayed testing.

2:48 Germantown city officials warn of unsafe drinking water after diesel fuel leak The announcement comes after the Mid-South was hit by severe storms Tuesday evening that caused thousands to go without power days later.

Crews pulled 15 additional samples for testing early Saturday morning.

All of the samples are from each of the locations where an odor in the water was reported, the city said.

According to the city of Germantown, tests underway would detect any potential trace of diesel fuel in the samples.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Public Works Director Bo Mills provide an update to residents on the current water restriction.

FOX13 will continue to update this story when we receive more information.