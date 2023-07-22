WATCH: Germantown water sample test results delayed by overnight outage

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Results from the first round of water samples have been delayed, according to the City of Germantown.

The city released a statement that said an overnight power outage at the MLGW testing lab is the cause of the delayed testing. 

Crews pulled 15 additional samples for testing early this morning.

All of the samples are from each of the locations where an odor in the water was reported, the city said.

According to the city of Germantown, tests underway would detect any potential trace of diesel fuel in the samples.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Public Works Director Bo Mills provide an update to residents on the current water restriction.

