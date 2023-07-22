GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - As of 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, The city has received results for samples submitted for testing. Some samples came back with trace amounts of diesel detected.

The city of Germantown said that hydrants will also continue to be flushed in several locations as they continue to work with TDEC agency officials.

Officials said that the results will be excited and they except to have results by late Sunday afternoon.

There will be water available for pick-up at Forest Hill Elementary on 3368 Forest Hill Road on July 23 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The city released a statement that said an overnight power outage at the MLGW testing lab is the cause of the delayed testing.

2:48 Germantown city officials warn of unsafe drinking water after diesel fuel leak The announcement comes after the Mid-South was hit by severe storms Tuesday evening that caused thousands to go without power days later.

Crews pulled 15 additional samples for testing early Saturday morning.

All of the samples are from each of the locations where an odor in the water was reported, the city said.

According to the city of Germantown, tests underway would detect any potential trace of diesel fuel in the samples.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo and Public Works Director Bo Mills provide an update to residents on the current water restriction.

