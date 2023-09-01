GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A Germantown woman didn’t think twice about trading in her phone at a Verizon Authorized Retailer this month.
“You put your trust in them because it's their job to transfer your information to help you out,” Kristin Horlings told FOX13.
She said the employee helped transfer her information and photos, then the mother left with her new device.
“They were supposed to wipe my phone clean, which I should have checked to make sure they did,” she said. “I'll never not check again.”
In the coming days, she noticed three charges on her PayPal account: a $100 money transfer, $553 at Walmart and $32 at DoorDash.
Horlings connected the dots when she saw the address of the food delivery.
“The DoorDash was sent to the Verizon store on Sunday afternoon,” she said.
Horlings said she confronted the employee whose name was on the order, but she denied any wrongdoing.
“It's very surreal because I felt like I had evidence right there,” she said. “How could she deny it?”
Memphis attorney Jeff Germany said actions of this nature could lead to federal identity theft charges.
“There certainly seems to be some real danger for the person who perpetrated this,” Germany said. “When you look at the penalty for identity theft under federal law, it’s very severe.”
In 2019, five former Verizon employees were indicted for opening accounts and purchasing merchandise in customers’ names.
Horlings worries about other customers at the Germantown location. She has filed a police report and wants accountability.
“I really would just love the money to be returned to me,” she said. “I'd like to know that the employee who's done this has been let go.”
The Germantown store is not owned by the Verizon Corporation.
A spokesperson for Victra sent this statement:
“We are deeply concerned about the recent incident and want to assure our valued customers that we take these allegations very seriously. The safety and satisfaction of our patrons are our top priorities. Victra’s policy is to thoroughly remove prior customer information from returned devices, typically via a factory reset of the device. We were notified of this allegation by Ms. Horlings and are actively investigating the situation, committed to resolving this matter. We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service and accountability throughout our locations.”
