GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Germantown officials say that after flushing out remaining contaminated diesel from its water system, the filtered water is ultimately being discharged into the Wolf River.
That information may have alarmed some people, and raised questions about the potential negative impact on the environment.
RELATED: GERMANTOWN WATER CLEAR OF DIESEL FUEL AS CITY OFFICIALS SAY WATER IS STILL UNSAFE TO DRINK
However, Tennessee Department of Environmental and Conservation (TDEC) officials, responding to questions from FOX13, say that the discharge should not affect the Wolf.
"Based on the amount of diesel fuel involved, total water in the system, and stream flow rate, TDEC does not believe this incident will have any significant impact to the water quality of the Wolf River," said Eric Ward, with TDEC.
The state agency says it is continuing to closely monitor the situation in Germantown to, "Maximize the protection of public health and the environment."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother of 14-year-old killed at Memphis pool speaks to FOX13 as another teen charged with murder
- 'I blacked out': Teen working as Cheddar's host beaten after separating tables of big party
- 20-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in Midtown, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives