GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - City of Germantown has officially cleared the way for all of its residents and businesses - with two exceptions - to use and consume their tap water.

The exception includes residences located at the end of a cove or at the crest of a hill: These occupants may need to continue flushing, and after completing the flushing process five times should call the city's customer service (757-7200) if an odor persists.

The green light comes one day after a series of zones in the city were given the go ahead to use it following instructions to first flush the water in each's faucets.

The release of usage for residents comes after a week of a water ban for the city following a leak of diesel fuel from a generator into the public work's water system.

The generators were being relied upon to keep the city's water pumps running following a storm that cut off electricity for thousands of MLGW customers in the county.

