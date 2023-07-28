GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - City of Germantown has officially cleared the way for all of its residents and businesses - with two exceptions - to use and consume their tap water.
The exception includes residences located at the end of a cove or at the crest of a hill: These occupants may need to continue flushing, and after completing the flushing process five times should call the city's customer service (757-7200) if an odor persists.
The green light comes one day after a series of zones in the city were given the go ahead to use it following instructions to first flush the water in each's faucets.
RELATED: SOME GERMANTOWN RESIDENTS SKEPTICAL AFTER CITY OFFICIAL SAY WATER FREE OF DIESEL
The release of usage for residents comes after a week of a water ban for the city following a leak of diesel fuel from a generator into the public work's water system.
The generators were being relied upon to keep the city's water pumps running following a storm that cut off electricity for thousands of MLGW customers in the county.
