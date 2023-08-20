NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It’s been almost five months since a person walked into the Covenant School in Nashville and killed six people.
The shooting happened while state legislators were still in session, just minutes away, and it sparked a call for gun legislation to be passed, but as session came to a close, that did not happen.
Since then, Governor Bill Lee called for a special session, or new meeting for state legislators, to discuss more legislation.
Lee issued a proclamation, listing 18 different legislation points including mental health resources, school safety plans, and law enforcement access to records.
In the weeks leading up to the session, Governor Lee shared his own goals.
“My goal is not to win some political points or to have talking points. My goal is to get something done,” said Governor Bill Lee during an August press conference.
For state legislators, the ones who will be the decision-makers, the proclamation was a change of the governor’s initial red flag law push back in May.
Representative Justin J. Pearson, a Memphis Democrat, said, “We are not surprised but definitely disappointed in the narrow scope in which the governor is taking to address an issue as important as gun safety and gun violence prevention. Guns is not mentioned once, children are not mentioned once in this proclamation.”
“Governor started out waving a red flag for the red flag laws but he is now realized the support is not there in the legislature and he has traded his red flag for a white flag,” said Memphis Republican Senator Brent Taylor.
Pearson and Taylor are heading into their very first special sessions.
They both acknowledge that time is limited for this session.
“We’ll start our full session in January and I think that would give us more time to really delve into the issues that are important to Dems and Reps and if they wanna file red flag bills, I think a more appropriate time to do that would be January,” said Taylor.
“I will not be supporting legislation that is only punitive, I will not be supporting legislation that doesn’t address the issue that our constituents sent us here to advocate for,” said Pearson.
So what is a special session?
It's a period of time where the state legislature gathers outside of the normal legislative session to tie up any loose ends from the regular session, which ended back in April.
The special session does not have a time limit, but legislators ARE limited in what bills they can and can't introduce.
In his proclamation, Governor Bill Lee listed 18 points that can be discussed through bills and legislation, and it includes mental health resources, school safety plans, and blended sentences for juveniles.
So anything that does not fit into those 18 criteria cannot be presented by legislators.
