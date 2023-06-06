MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People with crimes like fraud and theft may soon be able to own a gun.
A federal ruling came down Tuesday, and it has people wondering how this could impact the Mid-South.
“I’m much more interested in nonviolent offenders being able to vote than I am in them being able to carry guns,” said Galloway Albright.
Toni Crutchfield said, “If you’re a felon, you really don’t need to have a gun in your hands.”
Made in the third federal circuit court in Pennsylvania, the ruling was in favor of a man who served time in prison for fraud and challenged federal law that says a convicted felon cannot own a gun.
Essentially, the U.S. government cannot ban people with nonviolent felonies from owning a gun.
These crimes include DUIs, theft and fraud.
Andre Wharton, an attorney with The Wharton Law Firm in Memphis, said that although it’s not a federal law at this time, it could give lawyers across the nation a point of reference for any similar cases.
“The third circuit ruling is just going to be persuasive authority for us to be able to go into court, lawyers in this state and in this circuit, sixth circuit, to be able to argue. It is not binding on us yet,” he said.
In Tennessee, the current law says people under the age of 21 do not need a permit in order to carry a gun.
Wharton said that although there’s no direct impact on the state yet, that could change depending on any rulings from the Supreme Court or other federal courts across the country.
“I say ‘stay tuned’ because it is very likely, I can’t say with all certainty, but it’s very likely the Supreme Court may take this case up,” he said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Brinks employee accused of stealing more than $600K from company, records show
- 15-year-old charged as adult in shooting death of 'Watermelon Man,' DA says
- Man charged with attempted murder in attack on Memphis golf course, Shelby Co. DA says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives