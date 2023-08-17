MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A girl put up a fight and was able to run away from an abduction in Memphis' Raleigh neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The kidnapping/abduction took place in Raleigh around 6:30 p.m. on August 16, MPD said.
According to police, a girl was with her mother when she heard a knock at the door. The girl told police that she was trying to keep the door from opening when a man forced the door open, entered the house, grabbed the girl by her feet and dragged her out of the door.
The man put the girl on his shoulders and carried her down the street, she told police.
While she was being carried, the girl said that she saw a heart tattoo on the man's thumb and a skull tattoo on his pinky.
The girl said that, as she was being carried away, she was able to punch the man in the throat and run away.
A man in a nearby house said that he heard a scream and then saw a girl in a purple jacket. That man told police that he started walking toward the girl and saw a man in a black Dodge Charger, possibly a 2016 to 2019 model, with paper tags. That Charger also had front left bumper damage and may have had minor scratches on the front right side, police said.
That man, either 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, had distinctive white spots on his neck and arms, the girl told police.
The girl's mother told police that she noticed her daughter was missing and then noticed that the front door was open. As the mother walked outside, she saw her daughter running back towards their house, police said.
MPD said that the girl was not injured during the kidnapping/abduction.
