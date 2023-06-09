Girl found dead in Orange Mound, police say

Police scene on Hamilton Street in Orange Mound on Friday, June 9, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A girl was found dead in Orange Mound on Friday, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just before 8:45 p.m. to a "dead on arrival" call on Hamilton Street and found a girl had died.

The age of the girl was not released.

Police said that the death is not considered suspicious.

No other details were released.

