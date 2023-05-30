Police tape

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. 

 Kali Nine LLC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A girl was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Berclair.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., Memphis Police went to a pedestrian crash scene on Russwood Road, off Deborah Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a girl on the ground after getting struck.

The victim was taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News