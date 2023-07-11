MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A girl was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday in Bethel Grove, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded just after 1 p.m. to a shooting on Burns Avenue near Kimball Avenue and Pendleton Street and found a girl had been shot.
She was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police said that the suspects took off before officers arrived.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
